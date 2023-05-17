Indonesian police suspect Chinese tourist tortured, killed girlfriend before taking own life

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian police investigating the deaths of a Chinese couple whose bodies were found bloodied and naked at a hotel in the resort island of Bali say that the boyfriend killed the woman before killing himself. Police also said that the crime scene investigation and surveillance cameras from three hotels in Bali where the two stayed suggested that the 22-year-woman was tortured and drowned in a bathtub by her 25-year-old boyfriend following a series of arguments and fights. Their naked bodies were found at the InterContinental hotel on May 1, with Cheng badly beaten in the bathroom with a neck wound. Police say they’re still investigating a motive for the deaths.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.