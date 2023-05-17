Indonesian IT minister arrested for alleged corruption in procurement

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities have arrested the information technology minister as part of an investigation into a million-dollar corruption scandal linked to the construction of mobile phone transmission towers in remote regions. Communication and Information Technology Minister Johnny G. Plate was arrested Wednesday after showing up for questioning at the Attorney General’s Office. His arrest may further tarnish President Joko Widodo’s credibility. Four other members of Widodo’s Cabinet have been sentenced to prison terms in corruption cases, casting a shadow over his efforts to clean up government while he looks for a successor when his term ends in 2024. Prosecutors say the losses the state suffered because of irregularities in procurement amount to $539 million.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.