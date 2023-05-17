Former Bosnia wartime prison camp guard who settled in US facing federal charges

Federal prosecutors say a former guard at a notorious prison camp in Bosnia-Herzegovina who used a fabricated story to obtain refugee status in the U.S. and settled in the Boston suburbs has been arrested on fraud and other charges. Fifty-year-old Kemal Mrndzic was living in Swampscott at the time of his arrest. Prosecutors said Tuesday that Mrndzic worked as guard at Čelebići prison camp during the Bosnian War in the 1990s, and was identified by survivors as being involved in beatings and abuses at the wartime camp. Prosecutors say Mrndzic fled the country after the war by crossing into Croatia and falsely applying as a refugee to the U.S.

