Union for Canada’s second biggest airline says pilots issue 72-hour strike notice

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The union for Canada’s second biggest airline have issued a 72-hour strike notice to WestJet and they warn the airline could be shut down before the weekend. The Air Line Pilots Association said in a statement late Monday that pilots plan to begin lawful job action early Friday. The statement said that it “could include grounding all aircraft and effectively shutting down operations.” The Calgary-based airline flies to more than 110 destinations including the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia. It has a fleet of more than 180 aircraft.

