Millennial Money: What’s concierge medicine? Is it worth it?

Concierge medicine, a business model in which patients pay a membership fee to have a direct relationship with a doctor — used to feel like something just for the well-to-do. But as fees have come down and frustration with traditional primary care has gone up, concierge services are getting more attention. Often they mean less waiting, more access, longer visits and better coordination of care. However, the fees can be a stumbling block, and if you don’t have complex medical needs, concierge care may not feel worth the cost. Here are the advantages and disadvantages.

