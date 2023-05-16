Biden speaks out against ‘antisemitic bile’ during Jewish American Heritage Month celebration
By COLLEEN LONG and AAMER MADHANI
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden marked Jewish American Heritage Month on Tuesday by highlighting his administration’s efforts to combat rising antisemitism, at a White House reception that featured performances from the stars of the Broadway revival of “Parade.” Biden told the crowd it was important to him personally to guard against the rise of “antisemitic bile” in the world, and in particular the U.S. He also reiterated how his decision to run for the White House in 2020 was shaped by a 2017 neo-Nazi march in Charlottesville, Virginia.