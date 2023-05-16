Argentina: VP Cristina Fernández says she won’t run for president

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s Vice President Cristina Fernández has made it official that she will not be running for president again, putting the brakes on an effort by members of her party to push her to become a candidate in the October election. Fernández, who was president 2007-2015, made her decision public through a statement published on her website in which she slammed the judiciary, accusing the courts of trying to forbid her from running for office again as part of an alliance with the opposition. With her decision, center-left Fernández, throws the ruling Peronist party once again into disarray amid uncertainty over who could be the candidate for this year’s election.

