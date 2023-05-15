What lies ahead for Thailand after dramatic opposition election win?

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s opposition has racked up a stunning majority of the 500 seats at stake in the race for the House of Representatives, dealing a major blow to establishment parties and the former general who has led the Southeast Asian country since seizing power in a 2014 coup. The results of Sunday’s general election are a strong repudiation of conservative politics and reflect the disenchantment particularly of young voters who want to limit the influence of the military in politics and reform the monarchy. But the exact shape of the new government is less clear as post-election coalition talks and behind-the-scene negotiations take center stage.

By GRANT PECK and HRVOJE HRANJSKI Associated Press

