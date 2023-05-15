US seeks dismissal of corruption charges against Florida 2018 Democratic governor nominee Gillum

Federal prosecutors have asked a judge to dismiss remaining corruption charges against Andrew Gillum, the Democratic nominee for Florida governor in 2018. Monday’s request came after a jury deadlocked on all but one count at trial earlier this month. The motion by prosecutors also seekes the dismissal of the case against Gillum’s co-defendant. Jurors acquitted Gillum of lying to the FBI but couldn’t reach a verdict on more than a dozen fraud and conspiracy charges contending Gillum and co-defendant Sharon Lettman-Hicks diverted thousands of dollars in campaign contributions for his personal use. Gillum lost the governor’s race to Republican Ron DeSantis in 2018 by less than 34,000 votes.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.