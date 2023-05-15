Poland gets 1st U.S.-made HIMARS rocket launchers amid concerns over war in Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland has received its first shipment of U.S.-made HIMARS rocket launchers as part of a defense upgrade amid security concerns due to the war in neighboring Ukraine. The country’s defense minister and military officials attended an acquisition ceremony at a Warsaw air base on Monday. NATO member Poland is spending $414 million to buy 18 advanced combat HIMARS launchers and two training launchers as part of the broader effort to modernize its armed forces. The defense minister says talks are underway for the eventual purchase of almost 500 aunchers. Some of the billions of dollars worth of equipment Poland is acquiring will replace weapons it gave Ukraine to help it fight Russia’s invasion.

