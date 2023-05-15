Nebraska lawmakers to debate attaching 12-week abortion ban to trans youth health care ban

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers are set to take up debate on a plan that would tack on a proposed 12-week abortion ban to a bill that would ban gender-affirming care in transgender minors. The combination of the two highly contentious measures sets up what could be the most volatile debate of the session. Conservatives were stung last month when their bill to ban abortion at around six weeks of pregnancy failed by a single vote to break a filibuster, and the bill was declared done for the session. But last week, conservatives sought to resurrect the issue by crafting a proposal to ban abortion at 12 weeks and attaching it to the trans health bill.

