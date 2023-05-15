Dozens rally against Fukushima plant water release plan

TOKYO (AP) — Anti-nuclear activists are protesting to demand Japan scrap its plan to release treated but still radioactive water from a damaged power plant into the sea. Dozens of the activists protested Tuesday at the Tokyo headquarters of the utility that operates the plant in Fukushima wrecked by the 2011 tsunami. Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings has nearly finished preparations for the release that is speculated to begin in summer. Japanese officials say the water will be safely filtered. But fishing communities and neighboring countries, including South Korea and China, oppose the release.

