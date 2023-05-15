Biden endorses Democrat in special election with Pennsylvania House control at stake

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Democrat running for a vacant seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is getting President Joe Biden’s endorsement. Biden backed Heather Boyd on Monday in a race likely to determine majority control of the legislative chamber. Biden is referring to abortion rights in backing Boyd in a special election against Republican Katie Ford in the close-in Philadelphia suburb of Delaware County. Boyd and Ford are seeking to replace Rep. Mike Zabel, a Democrat who resigned in March after a labor lobbyist accused him by name of sexually harassing her. Ford is a military veteran, school volunteer and behavioral therapist. Boyd is a former congressional and state legislative aide.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.