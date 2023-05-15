1 dead, 59 injured in in crash between bus and truck in western Slovakia

Police says a crash between a bus and truck on a major highway in western Slovakia has killed one person and injured dozens. Firefighters say at least 59 people have been injured. Police say the accident closed the D2 highway that links the Slovak capital, Bratislava, with the neighboring Czech Republic. Details about the nature of the injuries have not been reeased but rescuers say some people were seriously hurt. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

