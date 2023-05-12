Wisconsin middle-schooler killed by swerving pickup while waiting to board school bus

EXCELSIOR, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a middle-school student waiting to board a school bus in Wisconsin was struck and killed Friday by a pickup truck that had swerved to avoid hitting the bus. The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office says pickup’s driver failed to stop in time and sideswiped the bus, striking the student at about 7:20 a.m. along Highway 23/33 in the Town of Excelsior. The child was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said no one on the school bus was hurt, while the pickup’s driver suffered minor injuries when the truck came to a stop in a ditch.

