‘Succession’ star Jeremy Strong lands a role on Broadway in 2024 in ‘An Enemy of the People’

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeremy Strong is going from a corporate boardroom on TV to a whistleblower on Broadway. The actor who plays Kendall Roy in the HBO television series “Succession” has signed on to play a man who tries to expose water contamination in a Norwegian spa town in Henrik Ibsen’s 1882 play “An Enemy of the People.” The play has had a rewrite from Amy Herzog, whose adaptation of Ibsen’s “A Doll’s House” just won a Tony nomination. Producers say “An Enemy of the People” will premiere on Broadway in early 2024 at a theater to be revealed later. The rest of the cast will be announced later.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.