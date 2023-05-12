Spain’s Supreme Court upholds 135-year child pornography sentence of nanny who changed name

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s Supreme Court has upheld the 135-year prison sentence of a British teacher and nanny who created and distributed pornography of children in his care after changing his name and moving to another country following previous convictions. Ben David Rose legally changed his identity after his conviction on child pornography charges in Britain, meaning that he didn’t appear as a registered sex offender during background checks in Spain. Within months of receiving a two-year suspended sentence in England, the man previously known as Ben David Lewis had a new passport and was working as a nanny in Spain. The Spanish Supreme Court on Friday upheld Rose’s sentence for taking videos and photos of children.

