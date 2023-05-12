No injuries reported in US outbreak of small tornadoes; more storms possible

Storms in parts of the southern Plains produced numerous small tornadoes but no reports of deaths or injuries. The National Weather Service is reporting as many as 10 tornadoes in central Oklahoma on Thursday and nearly 15 in northwestern Kansas. A school in the Kansas town of Weskan was damaged. Homes and businesses were damaged in the Oklahoma towns of Noble, Newcastle, Tuttle and Cole. A tornado in the latter town on April 19 killed three people. The Storm Prediction Center says another round of storms is possible beginning Friday afternoon in the region centering on Omaha, Nebraska.

