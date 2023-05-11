Woman struck by police motorcycle escorting UK royal

LONDON (AP) — British police say a woman in her 80s is in critical condition after being hit by a police motorcycle that was escorting Prince Edward’s wife Sophie. The Metropolitan Police said the motorcycle collided with a pedestrian on Wednesday afternoon at an intersection in west London. Buckingham Palace said in a statement that said her “heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the injured lady and her family.” according to a statement from Buckingham Palace. The woman remained in critical condition at a hospital on Thursday. No other injuries were reported and police inquiries into the crash are ongoing.

