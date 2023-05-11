Woman accused of aiding 2 men who escaped from Philadelphia prison

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say two inmates who escaped Sunday night from a Philadelphia prison were aided by a woman in the city. Xianni Stallings has been charged with escape, conspiracy, hindering apprehension and use of a communication facility. A judge set bail at $500,000 Thursday, though that ruling was being appealed by prosecutors who had sought $2 million bail. She was arrested around 1 a.m. Wednesday by U.S. Marshals. She was being represented by the public defender’s office, which declined to comment. The two inmates escaped from the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center by cutting a hole in a fence surrounding a recreation yard. The two men were still missing as of Thursday afternoon.

