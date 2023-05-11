Spain announces exceptional drought measures worth $2.4B

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish government has announced almost 2.2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) worth of drought response measures, including funding for urban water reuse and further aid for struggling farmers. Currently, 27% of Spanish territory is in a drought “emergency” or “alert.” Spain recorded its hottest and driest April ever last month. Ecological Transition Minister Teresa Ribera said Thursday that Spain is used to periods of drought but climate change is creating “a much higher incidence.” She says some of the money will go toward building new desalination plants to increase the national supply of drinking water.

