Mpox no longer a global emergency, WHO says

LONDON (AP) — The World Health Organization says the global outbreak of mpox is no longer an international emergency. There has been a dramatic drop in cases in recent months. The outbreak initially baffled experts when the smallpox-related disease spread to more than 100 countries last year. WHO’s director-general told a media briefing on Thursday that his expert committee had concluded that the dramatic decline in cases in recent months, with about 90% fewer cases in the last three months, was no longer an acute concern.

