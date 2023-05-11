Joni Mitchell’s 2022 live set at the Newport Folk Festival becomes an album

NEW YORK (AP) — Last summer’s surprise set by Joni Mitchell at the Newport Folk Festival has been turned into a live album. Mitchell took the stage alongside Brandi Carlile and friends in her first full-length performance since 2002, performing “Big Yellow Taxi,” “Shine,” “Help Me” and “Come In From the Cold.” She also played a solo instrumental version of “Just Like This Train.” On July 28, Rhino Records will release the live 11-track album, “At Newport,” produced by Carlile and Mitchell, with liner notes by noted music writer Cameron Crowe. It will be available on streaming services and a two-LP or two-CD set.

