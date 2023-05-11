Egyptian politician who vowed to run for president returns to Egypt, after relatives were detained

LONDON (AP) — An Egyptian politician vowing to run in the country’s presidential elections next year has returned to Egypt, days after announcing that his relatives had been detained. The politician announced that he had arrived in Egypt on his official Facebook page. Next year’s presidential election is widely anticipated to be a foregone conclusion in favor of the incumbent President Abdel Fatah el-Sissi who has overseen a sharp crackdown on political opposition. The returning politician, Ahmed Altantawy, said he wants to provide a democratic alternative to el-Sissi’s government. The former lawmaker had pledged to return to last Saturday. However, he postponed his return late Friday after announcing that two of his uncles, among other supporters, had been recently detained.

