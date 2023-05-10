Spain plans to ban outdoor work in extreme heat

MADRID (AP) — Spain plans to ban outdoor work during periods of extreme heat. Second Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Díaz told reporters Wednesday that the government will modify occupational risk legislation to prohibit outdoor work when the weather agency issues red or orange alerts. The agency frequently issues such alerts when temperature increases pose a high risk for citizens outdoors or for the environment. Last year was Spain’s hottest since record-keeping started in 1961 and last month was the hottest and driest April on record. Much of the country is experiencing drought and water reserves are below 50%. Díaz said the modifications would be announced at a Cabinet meeting but gave no further details. It wasn’t immediately clear how the measure might apply to farmers and laborers.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.