Missouri lawmakers ban gender-affirming care, trans athletes; Kansas City moves to defy state
By SUMMER BALLENTINE and JOHN HANNA
Associated Press
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Transgender minors won’t have access to puberty blockers, hormones or surgery under legislation passed in Missouri. Lawmakers approved the ban Wednesday, sending it to Republican Gov. Mike Parson for his signature. Lawmakers also approved a ban on transgender girls and women from playing on female sports teams at all levels of school. Those actions came as Kansas City officials moved toward declaring their city a sanctury for people seeking or providing gender-affirming care. The ban on gender-affirming care exempts minors already receiving it but also affects some adults. Missouri’s Medicaid program will no longer cover gender-affirming care, and transgender and nonbinary prisoners and inmates would no longer be able to get surgeries.