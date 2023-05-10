Florida detective accused of falsifying sex crimes cases

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A detective who has been with a South Florida sheriff’s agency for nearly 21 years is accused of falsifying information and closing out sex crimes cases without a thorough investigation. Broward Sheriff’s Office Detective Demetrious Campbell is also accused of threatening one victim with deportation. The 48-year-old was arrested Tuesday and was jailed on nine counts of official misconduct and one count of extortion. The investigation started when a victim called the sex crimes unit to ask about her case. Campbell told his supervisor the victim was uncooperative, but a search of his cases found 41 of 99 cases he investigated since October 2021 were marked as unfounded. A lawyer who could speak on Campbell’s behalf was not listed on jail records.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.