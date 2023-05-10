Court annuls EU approval of billions for Lufthansa, SAS

BRUSSELS (AP) — A top European Union court says EU competition authorities were wrong to approve bailouts for German flag-carrier Lufthansa and Scandinavian airline SAS. The 27 EU member countries must seek approval from the bloc’s executive branch when granting financial support to companies. Many countries across Europe did so in 2020 to help keep their airlines afloat during the cornavirus pandemic. The European Commission approved a 2020 plan by Germany to provide 6 billion euros in aid to Lufthansa. It also endorsed Denmark and Sweden’s 1.07-billion euro bailout of SAS.Ruling in a challenge brought by low-cost Irish carrier Ryanair, the EU’s General Court ruled Wednesday that both decisions should be annulled.

