‘Affront to democracy’: Concern about appointing Mississippi judges where most are elected

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Three residents of Mississippi’s capital city say their rights are undermined by a new state law that would create a court inside Jackson with judges who are appointed. The state constitution requires most judges to be elected. Jackson resident Ann Saunders testified Wednesday that the new court is “an affront to democracy.” A chancery judge is considering whether to temporarily block the creation of the new court. A special assistant state attorney general argued that the state constitution allows legislators to create “inferior” courts with appointed judges. One of the attorneys suing the state argued the new court would not be “inferior” because it would have similar powers to circuit courts.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.