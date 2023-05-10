22 dead women, no names: Interpol seeks clues on cold cases

PARIS (AP) — Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands, working with Interpol, have launched an international appeal to help identify 22 women who mostly met violent deaths. Their bodies, some dismembered, were found over a span of 43 years, the most recent in 2019. Some showed signs of abuse or starvation. But who they were is unknown, frustrating police hunts for their killers. Police hope the launch Wednesday of Operation Identify Me might ultimately lead to perpetrators or at least bring closure to families missing loved ones. Some of the women are believed to have come from Eastern Europe and their bodies were possibly left further west to confound investigations.

