UK police under fire over coronation protester arrests

LONDON (AP) — An anti-monarchy group says it plans to take legal action against London’s Metropolitan Police after several of its members were arrested as they prepared to protest the coronation of King Charles III. The police force has expressed “regret” that the activists were prevented from protesting, but defended its handling of the coronation. Police arrested 64 people around Saturday’s coronation, most for allegedly planning to disrupt the ceremonial procession. Four have been charged, most have been released on bail, and six Republic members have been freed and told they will not face any charges. Its chief executive, Graham Smith, says the group “will be taking action.”

