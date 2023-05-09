Tucker Carlson says he’s coming back with show on Twitter

NEW YORK (AP) — Fired Fox News host Tucker Carlson says he’ll be resuming a version of his old show on Twitter. He made the announcement in a three-minute video posted on the social media site, calling Twitter one of the last remaining media platforms that allows free speech. He offered few details in a monologue that told viewers that “the news you consume is a lie.” Fox fired Carlson, its most popular prime-time host, on April 24 without offering a public explanation, and its ratings in his old time slot have tumbled. Neither Carlson’s lawyer nor Fox immediately returned messages for comment.

