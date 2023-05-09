Germany saw more politically motivated crimes in 2022

BERLIN (AP) — The number of politically motivated crimes reported in Germany rose by 7% last year. The interior minister said Tuesday that overall, Germany registered 58,961 politically motivated crimes in 2022. Most were for offenses such as damage to property, insults or incitement to hatred, holding illegal gatherings or displaying Nazi symbols. However, 4,043 were classed as violent crimes — an increase of 4%. There was a significant rise in crimes that could not be assigned to the traditional motivations of right-wing or left-wing ideology, most linked to pandemic restrictions, the Ukraine war or economic issues. However, the minister said, the biggest threat to German society is still far-right extremism.

