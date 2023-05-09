Fox Corp. dinged by Dominion settlement in third quarter

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox Corp. moved to a loss in its fiscal third quarter, weighed down by Fox News’ nearly $800 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems. The company said Tuesday that the difference in its performance was mostly due to charges related to legal settlement costs at Fox News Media. The company still topped Wall Street expectations. Fox News agreed to pay Dominion to avert a trial in the voting machine company’s lawsuit that would have exposed how the network promoted lies about the 2020 presidential election. Dominion sued Fox for $1.6 billion, arguing that the top-rated news outlet damaged the company’s reputation.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.