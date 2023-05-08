Spain women’s race apologizes for food processor gift

MADRID (AP) — The organizers of a women’s running race in Spain have apologized after the winner was offered a food processor to take home. It has sparked accusations of sexism. The 10-kilometer (more than four-mile) Carrera de la Mujer (Women’s Race in Spanish) issued a statement on Twitter on Monday saying organziers hadn’t considered that the kitchen appliance donated by a sponsor would have sexist implications. The statement said that “we apologize but we consider that this is a product that has no sexist character and is ideal for any athlete who wants to improve their nutritional habits.” It added that “we regret if any woman felt offended.” The organizers promised to “take measures” to avoid similar incidents in the future.

