Police deploy in schools in Serbia as opposition plan march

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Police have deployed in schools throughout Serbia in an effort to restore a shaken sense of security following two mass shootings last week — including one in a primary school — that left 17 people dead and 21 wounded, many of them children. The shootings last Wednesday in Belgrade and a day later in a rural area south of the capital left the nation stunned. The shootings also triggered calls to rid society of widespread hate speech and a gun culture stemming from the 1990s wars. An opposition gathering is planned later on Monday.

