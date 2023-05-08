Judge: Wisconsin fake electors complaint must be reheard

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge says he will order that the state elections commission reconsider a complaint filed against fake Republican electors who attempted in 2020 to cast the state’s electoral ballots for former President Donald Trump. But this time, Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington said Monday, the commission must consider the complaint without the participation of one of its six commissioners who was also one of the fake electors. The Wisconsin Elections Commission, Republican commissioner Robert Spindell and those who brought the lawsuit ultimately all agreed that the complaint should be heard again without Spindell’s participation.

