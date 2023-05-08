Former UNDP chief and Turkish minister Dervis dies at 74

ISTANBUL (AP) — Kemal Dervis, a Turkish economist, politician and former head of the United National Development Program, has died. He was 74, and was being treated for an unspecified illness in Washington, D.C. In 2001, amid the worst economic crisis in Turkey’s modern history, Dervis left his job at the World Bank to join the Turkish government as minister of economic affairs. Although he held the post for just 18 months, he orchestrated a successful three-year economic recovery plan, introducing sweeping structural and banking reforms. He later became an MP and also authored many books on economic development.

