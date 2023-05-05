Maryland police: Attackers tried to shoot boy on school bus

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say three masked attackers boarded a school bus earlier this week and one tried multiple times to shoot a student but the gun malfunctioned. Prince George’s County Police say the bus stopped in Oxon Hill, a suburb of Washington, D.C., to drop off students around 5 p.m. Monday, when three people attacked a boy on the bus. Police said in a release that the attackers were likely minors themselves. Detectives believe the gun one of them had malfunctioned when they tried to shoot. The victim suffered minor injuries. A bus driver was not hurt. Police are investigating the motive, and haven’t announced any arrests.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.