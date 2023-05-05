Kidnapped Nigerian girls freed, return to Chibok with babies

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — The Nigerian military says it has rescued two young women who were kidnapped nine years ago by the jihadi militant group Boko Haram. The two women, now 26 years old, were among 276 schoolgirls abducted from a boarding school in Chibok in April 2014. One of them returned with a year-old baby while the second gave birth to her third child days after her rescue. Both were forcibly married to militants while in captivity, according to Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Ali, who leads the Nigerian military operation against the extremist violence experienced in the northeast region for more than a decade.

