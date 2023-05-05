Great Britain to donate $100 million to Brazil’s Amazon Fund

SAO PAULO (AP) — Britain has pledged to give about $100 million to the Brazilian government’s fund to protect the Amazon rainforest, as the South American country beefs up protection of the environment under its new leadership. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who took office in January, announced the contribution to the Amazon Fund on Friday after meeting in London ahead of Saturday’s coronation of King Charles III. The fund was launched in 2009 to fight against deforestation and build sustainable initiatives in the Brazilian rainforest. The committee that governs it was partially dismantled when rightist President Jair Bolsonaro took office in 2019, and rebooted by the leftist Lula this year.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.