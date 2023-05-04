Video Game HOF winners extended reach to girls, grandparents

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The World Video Game Hall of Fame has announced its class of 2023. The four honorees announced Thursday include the first commercial video game, the first one marketed to girls, a post-apocalyptic nail-biter and a system that made gamers out of grandparents. The winners are: Computer Space, Barbie Fashion Designer, The Last of Us and Wii Sports. The Hall of Fame honors arcade, console, computer, handheld and mobile games that have influenced popular culture or the video game industry. Anyone can nominate a game for consideration. The World Video Game Hall of Fame is moving to an expanded space in The Strong museum in Rochester at the end of June.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.