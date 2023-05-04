Twitter alerts back on track for NYC subway after week off

NEW YORK (AP) — Service alerts for New York City’s subway, commuter trains and buses are back on Twitter. The country’s largest transportation network began providing service alerts on its Twitter accounts in time for the Thursday evening commute. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority lost access last week to Twitter’s application programming interface to send out automated alerts about service changes and emergencies. The MTA decided last Thursday to cease publishing service alerts to Twitter. It said it opposed the platform’s recent decision to start charging for access to its interface. Twitter said this week it has restored free access to the interface for verified government and “publicly owned” services so they can tweet alerts.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.