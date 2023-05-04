Spain expresses backing for Colombia peace plan

MADRID (AP) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has given his full backing to Colombian President Gustavo Petro’s peace plan aimed at reaching a cease-fire with National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla organization. Sánchez held talks with Petro on Thursday during the South American leader’s state visit to Spain. Sánchez said he had conveyed Spain’s commitment to support his courageous project for total peace in Colombia. Spain is a third party in Colombia’s talks with the ELN. The communist-inspired military force remained active after the dissolution in 2017 of the much larger FARC military group that spent decades in conflict with the government.

