Prosecutor: Baltimore police officer sold pot on the clock

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Baltimore police officers have been indicted in separate cases this week, including one accused of selling marijuana while on duty. The allegations against Cejus Watson, an 11-year department veteran, come as the department seeks to rebuild its reputation after the Gun Trace Task Force corruption scandal ruptured public trust. The second officer, Alexis Acosta, faces manslaughter and other charges after he struck and killed a scooter rider while responding to a 911 call last year. Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates, who took office in January, announced the indictments at a news conference Thursday morning, saying they demonstrate his commitment to holding law enforcement officers accountable.

