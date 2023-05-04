Italian philosopher Ordine wins prestigious Spanish award

MADRID (AP) — Italian author and philosopher Nuccio Ordine has won Spain’s prestigious Princess of Asturias award for communication and humanities for 2023. Prize organizers said Thursday that Ordine was chosen for his defense of the humanities and his commitment to education and the values of European thought. Ordine is recognized as one of the world’s leading experts on Italian Renaissance studies and a specialist in the work of 16th century Italian philosopher Giordano Bruno. The award organizers said Ordine advocates instilling in students the pleasure of knowledge. Besides many respected academic works, he is the author of the 2013 best seller, “The Usefulness of the Useless.” The award is one of eight Asturias prizes handed out annually.

