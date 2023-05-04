EXPLAINER: Sedition charge in Proud Boys’ Jan. 6 case
By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER and LINDSAY WHITEHURST
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The seditious conspiracy convictions of leaders of the Proud Boys extremist group mark another major victory for the Justice Department in its massive prosecution of the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Jurors on Thursday found former Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio and three lieutenants guilty of the rarely used Civil War-era charge — the most serious offense that has been lodged in the riot. It was the third seditious conspiracy trial stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, riot that forced Congress to adjourn as lawmakers and staff hid from a violent mob.