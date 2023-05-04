Cycling body to review transgender rules after US race

AIGLE, Switzerland (AP) — The International Cycling Union says it will review its rules regulating transgender athletes and expects to make a fresh decision in August. The UCI’s statement did not refer to the women’s race in the United States last weekend won by Austin Killips. The 27-year-old Killips is a transgender woman and won the Tour of the Gila stage race in New Mexico. Her victory provoked a negative reaction by some fans and former racers. Cycling’s rules set a level of serum testosterone levels for transgender athletes for at least 24 months before racing.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.