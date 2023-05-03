Voters oust Michigan clerk who doubts election results

ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Voters in one of Michigan’s most conservative counties have ousted a small-town clerk who was accused of improperly handling voting equipment after casting doubt on President Joe Biden’s election victory. Unofficial results from the Hillsdale County’s clerk’s office show Stephanie Scott lost Tuesday’s recall election in Adams Township to Suzy Roberts. Scott had won election in 2020 as a first-time Republican candidate to handle the township’s voting. But she joined GOP elections officials around the nation who questioned the accuracy of voting systems. Scott was stripped of her election duties in 2021 after allegedly refusing to allow a contractor to perform preventive voting-system maintenance.

