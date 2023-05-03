Subban launches show showcasing diverse world of hockey

P.K. Subban retired from the NHL a year ago at age 33 to go into broadcasting. Now he’s got a new show with Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions called “P.K.’s Places.” It’s the latest chance for the Black former star to be one of the faces of hockey on ESPN and another show of diversity for a sport trying to grow in the U.S. beyond a predominantly white audience. Subban is at peace with his decision to hang up his skates. He believes television gives him a better opportunity to enjoy his time in hockey than anything on the ice except for chasing the Stanley Cup.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.